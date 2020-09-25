Deepika Padukone to be summoned in drugs probe

Bollywood A-listed actor Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs probe. Apart from Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are the other actors who have been summoned. Meanwhile, Rakul’s team denied having received any summons in Mumbai or at Hyderabad where she currently resides. But the NCB cleared the air and said that she has been sent a summons to appear for questioning at the earliest. She is likely to be questioned today.

These are the most high-profile names that have popped up after NCB started investigating into Bollywood’s alleged drug connections. Deepika who had reportedly flewn in from Goa in a chartered flight reached Mumbai on Thursday night. Deepika, Sara and Shraddha are likely to be questioned on Saturday by the NCB team.

Deepika’s business manager Karishma Prakash was already questioned last week on the basis of WhatsApp chats received from Rhea Charaborty’s phone. No drugs have been seized from any actors so far.

Bollywood’s alleged drug probe began after death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is believed to have procured drugs from various sources. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom he was dating at the time of his death, was allegedly involved in buying drugs and using it with Sushant and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea had named top Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as drug users during the NCB interrogations. More actors are likely to be summoned by the NCB team.