Deepika shows solidarity with JNU students

Deepika Padukone meets JNU student

Actor Deepika Padukone made a surprise visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday. This was two days after a masked mob attacked students and teachers on the campus. Thirty people were injured and there was nationwide anger.

Deepika did not speak and was seen standing with a group of students who were attacked. Sources close to her said she had gone to express solidarity with the students.

She attended a public meeting for 15 minutes and left after speaking to a few members of the students union.

Her visit instantly triggered calls by the some people to boycott her movies. Others, however, supported the actor.

Good on you @deepikapadukone“, said actor Swara Bhaskar.

Deepika’s move stands out at a time when top Bollywood stars have not said anything about the protests.

