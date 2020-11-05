Deepika’s manager questioned by anti-drugs agency

Actor Deepika Padukone‘s manager Karishma Prakash was questioned at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death.

The NCB had conducted searches at a property linked to her and issued summons to her/ Some material had been seized from her home as well.

Prakash had applied for anticipatory bail, after which the special court gave her interim relief till 7 November.

The NCB is investigating a drugs case linked to the film industry and has questioned several actors like Ms Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. The probe started after the Enforcement Directorate handed over alleged “drug chats” that the agency said was recovered from the phone of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The case was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a fight over jurisdiction between the Mumbai Police and the Patna Police.

Prakash’s name came up in some WhatsApp chats, following which she was questioned in September.