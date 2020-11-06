Delhi air quality severely low

The air quality in Delhi has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI). The index showed an AQI of 452on Thursday.

AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe. This affects healthy people and seriously affects those with existing health conditions, says the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was in the “very poor” category till Wednesday afternoon, but worsened rapidly to “severe” due to a shift in weather conditions. Wind speed gradually reduced and became calm, which left no room for pollutants to disperse at night.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said a layer of smoke and pollution had settled closer to the surface blocking sunlight and reducing visibility through the day.

“Smog-like conditions have developed because of air pollution, low wind speed and subsidence of cold air over this region. Air is subsiding over the northern plains, particularly Delhi-national capital region (NCR). As a result, dispersal of pollutants is not possible,” said Vijay Soni, Scientist, Air Quality Division, IMD to the media.

Experts say this is not going to improve as wind speed will be low.

