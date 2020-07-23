Delhi Airport issues fresh Covid guidelines

The Delhi Airport Authority has issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving in the national capital.

All passengers who are not continuing by air to other locations will now have to observe seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost. This will be followed by one week of home quarantine.

Passengers will also have to sign an undertaking that they accept this condition. This will be kept by the embassy in the country they are applying from before booking is confirmed.

People planning to stay in Delhi-NCR will have to undergo compulsory health check up. This will be done by airport health officials and then at the Delhi government post. At the first level, passengers will undergo thermal screening after which they will undergo two more levels of screening. After this they can go to their location.

Only four groups of people are exempted from this -pregnant women, those who have suffered a death in the family, those suffering from serious illness and parents of children below 10 years of age. But they will have to provide proper documentation.

After the Indian air space was closed in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic, only rescue flights called Vande Bharat Mission flight for Indians stranded overseas have operated from India.

Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights. – Delhi Airport Authority

Domestic flights resumed on 25 May after nearly two months of suspension.

