Delhi asks central government to promote class 10, 12 students based on internal marks

On Tuesday, the Delhi state requested central government to pass all students of class 10 and 12 from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus based on their internal marks. This was tweeted on Wednesday evening by Delhi State Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Most of the exams across India were cancelled since the last two months due to spread of COVID-19. Some states had confirmed that students who follow their syllabus will be promoted mandatorily without any exams.

According to reports, Delhi state has also asked central government to cut down the syllabus by at least 30 percent. Most likely, study material for JEE and NEET will also be reduced.

Earlier, Delhi government had stated that all private schools must only charge the monthly tuition fees during lockdown period. Others like bus transportation, food etc. must not be charged at any cost.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had held a meeting with education ministers of all the states to evaluate the situation during COVID-19.

In India, nearly 30,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Over 937 people have lost their lives. Delhi and Maharashtra are some of the worst affected places.