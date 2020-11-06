Delhi crosses 7,000 daily Covid cases for the first time

The national capital reported 7,178 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases since the pandemic reached the city earlier this year. Until now the number of per day COVID-19 cases in Delhi had never breached the 7,000-mark.

For the last three days, Delhi had been reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases daily. The cases are now at 4,23,831. Government data shows 64 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Air quality in the National Capital Region or NCR has also been a matter of big concern as winter approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Poor air quality in winter could have a big impact on health as experts widely believe that those with co-morbidities are at a higher risk as the virus is known to affect the respiratory system.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting over Delhi’s Covid spike with Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials of the Delhi government.

Mandatory RT-PCR testing of all those who test negative in antigen tests is being recommended. The Delhi High Court criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and observed that the city could soon become the “corona capital of the country”.