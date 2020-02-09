Delhi exit polls show big win for AAP

The Delhi exit polls are all set to be declared on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress parties are expecting for a big win. But AAP has already won a majority while BJP is stepping backwards. There are very few seats for Congress. AAP under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal is all set to come back to power in the national capital. “Well done Delhi. Voter turnout surges to 67 percent. No decline at all from 2015. Hence we, dilliwallahs, remain as enthusiastic as ever. #DelhiElections”, tweeted journalist Barkha Dutt.

Reportedly, the party is all set to get 68 out of 70 seats. The exit polls prediction also shows how BJP is losing its power in Delhi. Clearly, the demand for central government ruling party is coming down drastically.

AAP won the last elections in 2015 as well. Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister for the third time after the win. This is a clearly a huge hit for the BJP government. “Thank you everyone for your spirited support on social media and ground during Delhi elections. It was an effort like never before. You were terrific all through out, kept the energy going and it will show on the 11th. Keep the faith”, tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.