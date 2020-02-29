Delhi gets a new police chief

Delhi violence

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava has been given additional charge as the chief of the Delhi Police. He will replace Amulya Patnaik, who retires tomorrow.

The decision comes as the Delhi Police is seen to be struggling with a leadership crisis. Srivastava was relieved by the Central Reserve Police Force so that he could take charge of the new post. Patnaik came in for strong criticism from local residents and political leaders as the force under him was seen as ineffective in ending the violence over the last few days.

Srivastava has experience of working in different units in Delhi Police over the years including Special Cell and leading investigations against Indian Mujahideen apart from successful tenure in the traffic police and several districts.

People did not believe intentions of Delhi Police during the violence. Even the image of Commissioner of Delhi Police was not very good for whatever reasons. But soon Delhi will have a new Police Commissioner. – Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor

Thirty-nine people have been killed in the violence that broke out last Sunday. No major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in northeast Delhi which is the region affected. “People should “not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension”, said the Home Ministry in a statement. The Delhi Police has started holding peace meetings to “improve inter-community harmony”, said the ministry. “Such peace committee meetings would continue till situation normalises. So far, nearly 330 meetings have been organised”.

Watch in Sign Language

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

donald trump in india

Headlines

Donad Trump arrives in India

donald trump in india

Headlines

Donald Trump concludes India visit

Hrithik Roshan

Headlines

Hrithik condemns shaming of a student for having a stutter

Delhi violence

Headlines

Delhi violence – NSA chief takes charge

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk