Delhi government announces steps to control Covid

Delhi has scaled down the number of people allowed at weddings from 200 to 50 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced fresh measures to check the spread of the highly infectious virus, which has affected over 4.95 lakh people in the national capital so far.

Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings, in keeping with the Central government guidelines. But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. I have sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. I hope he gives permission soon. – Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Lockdown is “not a solution in the fight against Covid-19,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this afternoon, two days after Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed speculation and stressed that the city “will not be put under lockdown”.

“Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID19. Solution is – better hospital management and better medical systems. Our government has managed the medical system well, and will do it in future too,” Mr Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.