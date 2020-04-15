Delhi government begins sanitising Coronavirus hotspots

Delhi is one of the most affected states in India which has been badly hit by Coronavirus. Over 24 deaths have been reported and more than 1000 people have been tested positive. The state government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has started sanitization of all the major hotspots in the city. The sanitization drive began on Monday using advanced technology Japanese machines. The state government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safety of Delhi residents. The initiative ‘Operation Shield’ will ensure that all the hotspots are sanitized without fail.

Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed- Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

The sanitization works have already been done at RK Puram, one of the worst infected areas in the city.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that all infected places must carry out the sanitization procedures without fail. Sodium Hydrochlorite is the main disinfectant used for the process.

“Salute to @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia and complete Delhi Govt. who are fighting COVID-19 heads on by deploying hi-tech machinery for sanitization. Other state governments including Punjab should also bring in such efforts for effective sanitization”, tweeted AAP leader Adv Harpal Singh Cheema.

