Delhi government begins sanitising Coronavirus hotspots

sanitization of delhi

Delhi is one of the most affected states in India which has been badly hit by Coronavirus. Over 24 deaths have been reported and more than 1000 people have been tested positive. The state government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has started sanitization of all the major hotspots in the city. The sanitization drive began on Monday using advanced technology Japanese machines. The state government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safety of Delhi residents. The initiative ‘Operation Shield’ will ensure that all the hotspots are sanitized without fail.

Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed- Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi.

The sanitization works have already been done at RK Puram, one of the worst infected areas in the city.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that all infected places must carry out the sanitization procedures without fail. Sodium Hydrochlorite is the main disinfectant used for the process.

“Salute to @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia and complete Delhi Govt. who are fighting COVID-19 heads on by deploying hi-tech machinery for sanitization. Other state governments including Punjab should also bring in such efforts for effective sanitization”, tweeted AAP leader Adv Harpal Singh Cheema.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

India to extend lockdown for 2 more weeks

Blood test

Headlines

Make all coronavirus tests free, orders Supreme Court

PM Modi

Headlines

Covid-19 lockdown extended to 3 May, says PM Modi

donald trump in india

Headlines

Trump thanks India for export of drug to treat COVID-19

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto