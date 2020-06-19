Delhi Health Minister tests COVID positive

satyender jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. On Friday, Jain was transferred to a private hospital in the city. Reportedly, he experienced high fever, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia due to which his condition worsened. Jain will be given plasma therapy, which has been successfully used on many COVID-19 patients. Though the central government stated that plasma therapy is not a successful way to treat COVID-19, many experts have suggested it as a mode of treatment. Hospitals are still following it as well.

According to reports, the minister was shifted to Saket facility of Max Hospital where he will undergo treatment.

Jain, soon after he was admitted earlier this week, was tested negative for the virus. But his second test came out to be positive. The people with whom Jain interacted over the past few days will be quarantined.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had experienced COVID-19 symptoms. But he was later tested negative which came as a huge sigh of relief for Delhi government which is currently battling the virus.

Wishes on social media

Many prominent people took to their social media to wish a speedy recovery to the minister. Amongst them was Union Home Minister Amit Shah too.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection”, tweeted Shah.

“Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji”, tweeted Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

India and China flags enclosed in a fist

Headlines

20 Indian soldiers killed in clash with China

attack on doctors

Headlines

Delhi to get world’s largest COVID-19 facility

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM Modi to meet chief ministers next week

Sushant Singh Rajput

Headlines

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is dead

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - Ramesh Naidu's abilities as all rounder make him a valued member of the India Divyang Cricket Team

Get-hooked

Aspiring bikers Sophia Joe & Richard Joe ready to race up to greater heights

Get-hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii