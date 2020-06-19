Delhi Health Minister tests COVID positive

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. On Friday, Jain was transferred to a private hospital in the city. Reportedly, he experienced high fever, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia due to which his condition worsened. Jain will be given plasma therapy, which has been successfully used on many COVID-19 patients. Though the central government stated that plasma therapy is not a successful way to treat COVID-19, many experts have suggested it as a mode of treatment. Hospitals are still following it as well.

According to reports, the minister was shifted to Saket facility of Max Hospital where he will undergo treatment.

Jain, soon after he was admitted earlier this week, was tested negative for the virus. But his second test came out to be positive. The people with whom Jain interacted over the past few days will be quarantined.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had experienced COVID-19 symptoms. But he was later tested negative which came as a huge sigh of relief for Delhi government which is currently battling the virus.

Wishes on social media

Many prominent people took to their social media to wish a speedy recovery to the minister. Amongst them was Union Home Minister Amit Shah too.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection”, tweeted Shah.

“Praying for speedy recovery & good health of Hon’ble Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji”, tweeted Lt Governor Anil Baijal.