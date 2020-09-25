Delhi hits Covid-19 second wave, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital is currently undergoing a Covid-19 second wave. While addressing a program at PUSA (Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University), Kejriwal said that the state witnessing over 4000 cases earlier this month meant that it was in its second wave as told by experts.

On 16 September, Delhi recorded 4473 cases which was the highest in the state till date. Officials also pointed out that there has been a spike in number of cases because of increasing number of tests being done across the city. Over 4600 people have died from Covid infection in Delhi till September end.

Meanwhile, public transport and economic activities have re-started in Delhi that led to an increase in number of cases.

In India, number of Covid cases are rising rapidly which has put the country on the world ranking of second most infected nation. The number of Covid positive people are over 57 lakh and death count has risen to over 91,000. Over 86,500 cases were reporrted on Thursday with over 1100 deaths from across the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat are some of the worst affected states.