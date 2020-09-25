Delhi hits Covid-19 second wave, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital is currently undergoing a Covid-19 second wave. While addressing a program at PUSA (Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University), Kejriwal said that the state witnessing over 4000 cases earlier this month meant that it was in its second wave as told by experts.

On 16 September, Delhi recorded 4473 cases which was the highest in the state till date. Officials also pointed out that there has been a spike in number of cases because of increasing number of tests being done across the city. Over 4600 people have died from Covid infection in Delhi till September end.

Meanwhile, public transport and economic activities have re-started in Delhi that led to an increase in number of cases.

In India, number of Covid cases are rising rapidly which has put the country on the world ranking of second most infected nation. The number of Covid positive people are over 57 lakh and death count has risen to over 91,000. Over 86,500 cases were reporrted on Thursday with over 1100 deaths from across the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat are some of the worst affected states.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Red coloured bus stuck in heavy rains

Headlines

Mumbai flooded after heavy rains

Deepika Padukone

Headlines

Deepika Padukone to be summoned in drugs probe

Indian Parliament

Headlines

Key BJP ally to review membership in national coalition

Children in a classroom

Headlines

Unlock 4.0- Schools to partially re-open from today

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Fragile X syndrome

Accessibility

"Focus on your abilities, not disability" - My Take by Ira Singhal, IAS Officer

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - How Anitha knew Immanuel really loved her

Get-hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities