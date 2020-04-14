Delhi hospital becomes coronavirus hotspot

A hospital in Delhi, Delhi State Cancer Institute, has become a coronavirus hotspot with 28 cases being reported from it so far. A doctor got infected after she was exposed to her brother who returned from the United Kingdom. Three more COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday morning from the hospital. These include a patient, an attendant and a security guard.

The hospital already had 22 cases, including three patients and three doctors. It had been shut down on 1 April. In Delhi, 10 new coronavirus hotspots were announced on Sunday, taking the total number of hotspots in the national capital to 43.

Meanwhile the Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman resumed work at their ministries today. The government also made the details of the colour code plan clear.

Areas with over 15 positive cases will be coded red, orange will be the code for areas below that and districts not reporting any infection will be green. It is likely that almost half of India will be coloured red or orange. This is because over 50% of all districts have reported COVID-19 cases.

States that have the most coronavirus cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The virus which originated in central China’s Wuhan last year has so far infected more than 1.5 million worldwide.