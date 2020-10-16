  • Delhi man arrested for spreading fake news in Sushant Singh Rajput case

hands of man inside jail

A man from Delhi named Vibhor Anand was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly spreading false information and creating conspiracy theories about the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Anand, who spread misinformation through his various social media accounts, targeted several renowned personalities and accused them of being a part in the case.

Anand, who claims to be an advocate, is a resident of Delhi. After his name came to light, his Twitter handle was also suspended for violating guidelines. Apart from Sushant, Anand made conspiracy theories about Sushant’s late ex-manager Disha Salian as well connecting their deaths.

Anand has been brought to Mumbai and is booked under various sections of the law, including Information Technology Act.

One of the theories put forward by Anand was that Salian was raped before her death after she attended a party hosted by renowned personalities which Mumbai police said was untrue. Anand forwarded this on WhatsApp and through many other social media portals tarnishing image of Bollywood actors and politicians by picking names.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the death of Sushant who was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June.

