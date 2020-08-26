Delhi Metro services likely to resume in September

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plans to resume the Delhi Metro train services from 1 September. Special guidelines will be issued for this purpose.

Metro services were suspended in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in India so far. Services may be allowed when the ‘Unlock 4’ phase will begin.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has earlier hoped that Metro services in Delhi might resume on a trial basis.

“I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister had highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in the coming days.

Schools and colleges are likely to remain shut in Unlock 4 as there are fears that these may become potential clusters for Covid transmission.