Delhi Metro services likely to resume in September

Image of a Delhi metro train in grey and black

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plans to resume the Delhi Metro train services from 1 September. Special guidelines will be issued for this purpose.

Metro services were suspended in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in India so far. Services may be allowed when the ‘Unlock 4’ phase will begin.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has earlier hoped that Metro services in Delhi might resume on a trial basis.

“I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister had highlighted various steps taken by his government to revive the pandemic-hit economy of the city and said it would make some big announcements about the industry sector in the coming days.

Schools and colleges are likely to remain shut in Unlock 4 as there are fears that these may become potential clusters for Covid transmission.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

A street in Indore with 3 women walking

Headlines

Indore awarded India’s cleanest city title

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Sonia Gandhi likely to resign as Congress party president

Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt’s wife issues statement on his health

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress chief for now

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Rohit Jain believes he is different, not disabled

Get-hooked

Why the world adores Paavani & Clinton’s love story

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - Behind swimming champ Ankita Anvikar's success story is mom Anjali

Get-hooked

Samadhan Goyam is changing the lives of children in meaningful ways