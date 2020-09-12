Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings

Delhi Metro

A few days after resuming operations in a phased manner across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm) from Saturday. The metro services were shut on 22 March after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The DMRC resumed its services on 7 September in a phase-wise manner. The gradual opening was completed on Saturday with the reopening of the Airport Express line.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from 7-12 September.

To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Headlines

Serum Institute of India suspends Covid vaccine trials

Close up of Kangana Ranaut

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ security

coronavirus

Headlines

On-demand Covid-19 testing without prescription now available

coronavirus

Headlines

India has second highest Covid cases in the world

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Things that make Rashmi & Jatin's camaraderie truly special

Get-hooked

Understanding Essential Oils for Autism, ADHD

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Get-hooked

Why the world adores Paavani & Clinton’s love story