Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings

A few days after resuming operations in a phased manner across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started running trains at regular timings (6 am to 11 pm) from Saturday. The metro services were shut on 22 March after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The DMRC resumed its services on 7 September in a phase-wise manner. The gradual opening was completed on Saturday with the reopening of the Airport Express line.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from 7-12 September.

To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.