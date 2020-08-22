Delhi Police arrest suspected Islamic State terrorist

A person suspected to be a member of the terror outfit Islamic State was arrested in Delhi. He was found with a weapon and explosives. The arrest happened after a brief shootout, the police said.They also added that he was planning to carry out an attack on his own.

The man arrested is called Abu Yusuf and he was caught in Dhaula Kuan area. Two pressure cookers, turned into improved explosive devices with about 15 kg of explosives in them, and a pistol were recovered from him

One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan,” said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police Special Cell to the media.

The police allege that Yusuf visited several places in Delhi. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur and was riding a motorcycle with UP number plates when he was arrested. After his arrest, police raided six places across Delhi, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The arrest in Delhi comes days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for alleged links to the Islamic State. The doctor, Abdur Rahman worked as an ophthalmologist at a medical college in the city. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency based on intelligence from a couple arrested in Delhi in March.

After the arrest the NIA carried out searches at three premises owned by Rehman and sseized digital devices, a mobile phone and laptop containing incriminating material.

The couple that provided the intel leading to Rehman’s arrest also allegedly had links with Islamic State and other terrorists, allege police.