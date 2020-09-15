Delhi Police criticised over riots chargesheet

The Delhi Police has come under strong attack from various politicians after it has emerged that a charge sheet related to the communal riots in the national capital in February contained a statement by a suspect that accused some political leaders and academicians of provoking the violence.

The charge sheet, filed in August, has a statement by one of the accused that mentions Communist Party of India (Marxist) g<eneral secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, Delhi University professor Apporvanand, former MLA Chaudhary Mateen and advocate Mehmood Pracha had instigated protestors against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The CPI(M) issued a statement saying, “The CPI(M) condemns the obnoxious action by the Delhi police to further the narrative of its political masters and urges the government to detest from such acts of criminalising peaceful political protests… In scripting its own narrative of the organised communal violence, it is amply clear that BJP-RSS has gone about to portray Delhi riots being a deep rooted controversy by anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters.”

53 people were killed and around 400 injured in the north-east Delhi riots, which pit anti-CAA and pro-CAA activists. According to the accused, the people she has named provoked the protestors to fuel “the feeling of discontent” among anti-CAA actvists by portraying the Act and the National Register of Citizen as being anti-Muslim.

Police immediately issued a clarification and said that people named by Khatoon had neither been charged nor named as accused. Police claimed that they had truthfully recorded the statement and submitted it to court without charging anyone.

Yogendra Yadav said reacted saying ”Some people who made hate speeches on the road are roaming free. The speeches were made two days before the riots.This Delhi police is unable to find people who broke CCTV cameras or killed Faizan. Is the Delhi police investigating the conspiracy or is this investigation in itself a conspiracy?”

In their reports before the court, Delhi Police have said that the riots were orchestrated by some leaders of the anti-CAA protests.

Police have in the last six months arrested student activists, local politicians, and members of the Jamia Coordination Committee accusing them of instigating people in the name of the CAA.

The arrested persons have denied the charges and accused police of launching a witch-hunt against anti-government voices.