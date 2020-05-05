Delhi ready to lift lockdown, says Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he is ready to lift the lockdown. He has announced a list of services and industries which have been given limited relief as the countrywide lockdown is set to enter its third phase.

Speaking to the media he said “the time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus”.

Delhi has so far seen 4,122 cases of coronavirus, of whom 1256 patients have recovered, 64 have died.

Kejriwal has indicated a phased removal of the lockdown, and said that Delhi is prepared to ease restrictions in places other than containment zones. He said that this is because Delhi is prepared in terms of hospitals and kits.

We are suggesting to the Union government that all containment zones should remain sealed. Rest they can start terming as green zones. Shops can be opened on an odd-even basis. Even after complete lifting of lockdown, if a few cases increase, we are prepared to handle that as well. – Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Private offices can be open but only at 33% strength of the workforce.Sectors like IT hardware manufacturing, essential goods manufacturing units can continue. E-commerce activities for essential goods, IT services and call centres, warehouses and private security services can also continue.

Major market areas like Connaught Place and Khan Market will remain shut. Shops providing essential services there can remain open. Stationery shops, standalone and neighbourhood shops and residential lanes shops for both essential and non-essential services can be open.

Self-employed people, like technicians, plumbers, electricians and household helps, will be allowed to begin work.

While public transport will stay shut, private vehicles – four-wheelers and two-wheelers – can ply. Four-wheelers can carry two people and a driver and only one person on two wheelers.

Restrictions on educational institutions, public transport, malls and markets, cinemas, hotels, restaurants, salons and beauty parlours, gymnasiums and swimming pools will stay in place. Religious places will remain closed and the ban on religious gatherings will remain.

