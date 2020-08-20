Delhi receives heavy rain, thunderstorm

On Wednesday, Delhi and nearby areas received heavy rainfall which continued on Thursday morning as well. The incessant rains brought down the temperature of the national capital which gave a relief to citizens too. According to reports, the temperature in Delhi and NCR was 27 degree Celsius. Heavy rains were predicted during Thursday daytime.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours”, tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department.

But water-logged roads and floods affected many parts of Delhi due to which daily life was disrupted. Rainfall has been predicted by IMD at least till 25 August.

Damages to property were reported from many parts of the city.