Delhi records highest single day Covid cases

Though number of Covid-19 cases across India had drastically come down over past couple of weeks, latest numbers from Delhi is indeed bad news. The national capital reported 5673 cases on Thursday which is the highest single-day Covid cases reported from the state. This is the second day that Delhi has recorded more than 5000 cases in 24 hours.

State Health Minister Satyender Jain said that it is too early to say if this is the beginning of a third wave in Covid at Delhi, but he did not rule out the possibility either. Jain said, “We should wait till end of the week and observe the trend. We cannot say anything in definite terms till then”. He assured that the government is doing everything in their best and the rise in cases was not unexpected.

All economic activities have restarted in Delhi due to which there has been a rising number of cases as well. In India, Covid cases have crossed 80 lakhs with over 1,21,000 deaths being reported.