Delhi records highest single day rise in COVID cases

attack on doctors

Delhi government is in deep crisis now due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in and around the state. On Tuesday, the state reported highest number of cases in 24 hours. According to reports, 3947 cases were reported and 68 people died in a day. The death count in Delhi has now risen to 2301. Delhi is now the state with highest number of COVID cases and deaths than Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra remains to be on the top with over 1 lakh cases.

Currently, the number of COVID positive cases are 66,602. Last week, Delhi had reported its single one day high in cases, but the numbers have risen now.

With the lockdown being eased in the state, Delhi government is worried about rising number of cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also received criticism for not taking effective measures to control the virus. In a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Sunday, he had asked Delhi government to report all the deaths that happens in the state to central government without fail.

