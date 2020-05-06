Delhi schoolboy held for chatroom that discussed rape

A schoolboy in Delhi has been taken into custody and more have been identified as the police investigate a students’ Instagram group chat that talked about rape of schoolgirls.

The group called Bois Locker Room was exposed and led to huge outrage. It was later deactivated.

The boy who has been taken into custody is from a well-known Delhi school. Twenty more boys have been identified as being active on the group. His mobile phone has been seized by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police and is being investigated.

Students are from Class 11 and 12 of four or five schools in south Delhi are believed to be involved in the chatroom. Schoolboys were casually talking about rape. The police has written to Instagram for details on the group.

The controversy surfaced on Sunday after several social media users posted screenshots on Instagram and Twitter of “Bois Locker Room”. Soon, the content went viral. Students were posting photos of teenage girls without their permission with comments that were crude. Members of “Bois Locker Room” even threatened to leak naked pictures of the women who reported them.