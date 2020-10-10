Delhi student allegedly beaten to death over relationship

An 18-year-old student was beaten to death in Delhi allegedly over his relationship with a girl. This was stated by the Delhi Police. Five people have been arrested including three minors.

Rahul, the 18-year-old who has died, was a resident of west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. Moments before he was attacked, he was seen on a security footage with the girl.

“During investigation, we found that the boy, who was a resident of Jahangirpuri, was friends with a girl and her family was against it. Her brother and other family members thrashed the boy over this and he died due injuries,” s said a senior police official.

A CCTV footage shows Rahul – out on a street with the girl – when he was believed to have been called by some people for tuition. As he tried to run way, he was caught and beaten badly. The girl’s family was against the relationship because the two families are from different communities, according to cops.

He is said to have died due to severe internal injuries, as per the autopsy report.

Reacting to the 18-year-old’s death, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said: “The family had come from a village to settle here. The boy used to teach and help others. We will ensure that those responsible get punished as soon as possible.”