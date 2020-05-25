Delhi temperature to hit up to 45 degrees in next four days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the temperature in national capital of Delhi can go between 45 to 46 Degree Celsius in the next four days. The city and nearby areas will have to go through scorching heat due to which residents have been asked to take necessary precautions. The city might get rains and thunderstorms towards end of the week.

“Palam and Safdarjung observatories of #Delhi recorded the highest temperature of the season today. Palam recorded 45.6deg and Safdarjung 44.7deg today. Delhi remains under #heatwave conditions and likely to continue till 28 May”, tweeted Skymet Weather.

Delhi has been recorded as one of the most polluted cities of the world. May is the peak of summer with temperatures rising alarmingly. Due to the lockdown, there was less pollution in many cities across India due to which the temperatures had also come down. But the lockdown has been taken over in most parts of the country now and pollution is back and on a rise. The Air Quality Index also shows a rise in pollution levels.

On Sunday, the city recorded 42 Degree Celsius.