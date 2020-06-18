Delhi to get world’s largest COVID-19 facility

Delhi is one of the worst-hit states due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 2000 people have died while over 45,000 are affected. The national capital is ensuring that it fights the pandemic without further delay. As a part of that, the state government is building a large COVID-19 facility which is reportedly going to be the biggest in the world. It will be the size of 22 football fields!

Government has already started processes for converting the famous Radha Soami Spiritual Centre in South Delhi to a COVID-19 facility. One of the most important features about the facility is that cardboard beds are going to be used in it. Coronavirus cannot stay on cardboard for more than 24 hours. Meanwhile it stays for over five days on metal and wood. The beds need not be sanitized regularly as well. They will be light, easily convertible and not hard to manage.

The facility is built over 12,50,000 square feet and has pre-installed CCTV cameras. Until recently, the center was used to shelter migrant workers during the lockdown.

According to reports, the space will have at least 500 mini beds as well. More than 400 doctors will work on a shift basis.

The latest facility is likely to open soon due to the surge in number of cases across the state.

https://youtu.be/HzEdogolIWwI