Delhi violence – NSA chief takes charge

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has taken charge of restoring normalcy in the parts of Delhi hit by violence. Doval visited the area on Wednesday to review security and met with local residents. He told the media the situation is under control. “People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work”.

Doval visited Jafrabad, which is one of the worst affected areas with a large group of police officials. Twenty-three people have died and over 200 injured in the clashes over the citizenship law in the last four days. On Wednesday the body of an officer of the Intelligence Bureau was recovered from a drain in Jafrabad. Ankit Sharma, who worked as a Security Assistant, was allegedly attacked by a mob.At least 24 people have died in the last three days, more than 200 have been injured amid violence since Sunday.

There was fresh violence on Wednesday with reports of stone-throwing. Meanwhile a furious Delhi High Court told the police there should be no delay in registering FIRs over alleged hate speeches by BJP Leaders. The court said this after a tension-filled hearing in which videos of hate speeches by four BJP leaders – Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma – were played during a hearing seeking filing of FIRs against those who provoked the violence.

Why shouldn’t there be an FIR against these four BJP leaders… including Union Minister, MP and MLA? You showed alacrity in registering FIRs for damages to property and arson. Why aren’t you registering it for these speeches? Don’t you even want to acknowledge the presence of a crime? – Delhi High Court bench

The court has given the Delhi Police time until Thursday to take action on the matter. Meanwhile the United States has issued an advisory asking its citizens to “exercise caution” while traveling to Delhi,

