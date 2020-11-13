Delhi’s Covid cases spike as pollution rises

delhi mosque corona

Delhi, one of the largest contributors of Covid-19 cases in India, is seeing a surge in number of cases over the past one month. Experts have pointed out rising pollution to dangerous levels and drop in temperatures as the prime reason.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the central government to provide more beds for Covid patients as half of available beds across the state has already been filled. In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal stated that the city will need at least more than 20,000 beds to deal with the situation. Hospitals under central and state governments will have to augment capacity.

In a recent nero-survey that was conducted, Delhi High Court was informed that one in four people have been exposed to Covid-19 which means the virus has touched almost every household. The central district of Delhi has seen an increase of more than double in the rate of infection as compared to the data of a survey carried out in September

With Diwali round the corner and people buying firecrackers in large numbers, officials have warned citizens to not burst them since it adds to the pollution woes. Delhi and nearby areas has banned bursting of firecrackers this Diwali.

Currently, over 4 lakh cases have been reported from the state and more than 7200 deaths. On Thursday, reports stated that there were 7053 Covid cases and 104 deaths, which is the highest number of fatalities in a day. Number of Covid cases in India have touched 86 lakhs with over 1 lakh deaths.

