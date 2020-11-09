Delhi’s Covid third wave is the worst, says minister

doctors inside lab

Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain said that the state has hit the peak of Covid-19 third wave adding that cases will come down soon. Though there are no plans to rope in banquets and hotels to add on to number of beds for Covid patients, state government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that all possible measures are taken to control Covid spread. The surge in cases is attributed to restoring of economic activities.

Jain further added that people needs to be extremely careful and wear masks at any cost since it is just like a vaccine until one is actually created.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that Delhi has reported over 6000 new Covid cases every day since 3 November and that 13 percent of this may be linked to rising air pollution. But Jain rubbished the statement saying that pollution is not the cause for it. With Diwali celebrations round the corner, he asked people to maintain social distancing guidelines and Covid protocols. The minister also said that rising number of cases is due to the state government aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

As India’s Covid recovery rate hits 92 percent, Delhi has recorded over 4 lakh cases and more than 6800 deaths.

