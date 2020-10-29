Diagnosed with Lupus, Sangeetha believes dance is therapy & happiness

K Sangeetha was diagnosed with Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), an invisible disability that can affect body in various ways. But Sangeetha has overcome all that to chase her passion for dance. Read on to know more about the interesting journey of this 30-year-old.

K Sangeetha, a 30-year-old dancer and trainer from Chennai was diagnosed with Systematic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a disability that can affect the immune system. An invisible disability, lupus can take a toll on the health of the person. But Sangeetha did not let that stop her from dreaming big. This youngster who breathes dance has a handful of projects in hand.

A disability diagnosis

Sangeetha was 14 years old when her body started showing symptoms of Lupus. She was living with her family in Kolkata during that time. Symptoms included regular joint pains, rashes over her body, intense hair fall and high temperatures. Sangeetha remembers those tough days when she was unable to even attend school. Within a few days, she was diagnosed with SLE.

Lupus is an inflammatory disease that is caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. It can affect various parts of the body including kidney, blood cells, joints, heart, brain and lungs. Sangeetha says that since it is an invisible disability, people are unaware of the pain and hardships that she undergoes.

In spite of those tough times, Sangeetha managed to complete her education. She did a post-graduation course in mass communication and is currently doing a course in teacher training. Thanks to a supportive family, Sangeetha is able to achieve her dreams.

Tryst with dance

“Since class 4, I have been dancing. I did not have health issues during that time, I could pursue Bharatanatyam classes. After my disability diagnosis we moved from Kolkata to Chennai where we reside now”, she says.

Sangeetha has performed at various venues and won prizes too. “I also get a lot of invites from NGO’s to perform. Dance is like therapy to me. When I’am sad or happy, I want to dance”, says an excited Sangeetha who is gearing up to attend Kathak classes next.

Someday, she hopes to start her own dance training institute.

Handful of activities

Sangeetha’s YouTube channel ‘Dance 2 Chill’ has quite a fan following. She ensures to put up her dance videos to train people of all ages. Sangeetha also owns her own online fashion boutique called ‘Colours Fashion’ which is doing well.

She has also acted in a web series called ‘Postman’ that was released in the year 2019. “It was unexpected and a wonderful experience”, says Sangeetha who is also the member of South Indian Film Women’s Association.

“I have understood that it is important to move on in life. Do what makes you peaceful and happy”, she says.

