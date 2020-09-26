Did not blame Anushka for Virat’s performance, says Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that he did not blame Bollywood star Anushka Sharma for her husband Virat Kohli‘s poor performance. This is after Anushka put up a post on Instagram taking offence at what Gavaskar had said during commentary about Virat’s performance in the IPL 2020 game with Kings XI Punjab.

Gavaskar said he did not blame Anushka for the India captain’s failure nor had he made any sexist remarks during the match. He said his comments were misinterpreted. Kohli dropped two easy catches and scoring only one run off five deliveries as RCB went down by 97 runs.

Speaking to the media, Gavaskar said, “I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It’s a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That’s all. Where am I blaming her for Virat’s failures? “The point I am trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdown. I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?”

Earlier, many videos of Gavaskar’s remark during the match had been doing the rounds on social media. He can seen saying in Hindi, “He only practiced against Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown. See the video. That won’t help”.

Anushka reacted strongly to this.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram stories.