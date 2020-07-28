‘Dil Bechara’ gets grand online release

Sushant Singh Rajput

The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had left not just his fans in shock, but the entire film fraternity. The actor who died by suicide on 14 June was reportedly undergoing depression. There are reports that he was a victim of nepotism, but investigations regarding that are underway. Sushant’s latest film ‘Dil Bechara’ in which he last acted, was released online on 24 July and received a grand welcome! Ever since the formal release on Disney Hotstar, ‘Dil Bechara’ has been getting good reviews from not just Sushant’s fans but critics as well. Reportedly, the movie is the biggest movie opening ever for Disney Hotstar.

‘Dil Bechara’ takes audience through the journey of Manny and Kizie Basu, both of them diagnosed with cancer. The unconditional love that they have towards each other in spite of their many limitations are sure to melt hearts of viewers. The ‘unhappy ending to the fairy tale’ has broken the hearts of Sushant’s fans who made sure to watch it on the day it was premiered online.

Apart from Sushant, the movie also stars newbie Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid and Swastika Mukherjee in prominent roles. Saif Ali Khan plays a cameo in the movie which is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Social media reactions

Amongst those who cheered for the movie were lead actors from Bollywood.

“Just finished watching #DilBechara. Have to admit I took a few breaks to wipe away the tears. What an incredible talent we have lost. Hugs to you and the team, @CastingChhabra. Am sure it must be hard knowing he left you with his swan song”, tweeted actor Ranvir Shorey who had previously worked with Sushant in the 2019 movie ‘Sonchiriya’.

“#DilBechara broke my heart once again. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt film. A Brilliant performance by #Sushant His charm and energy is unmatchable & that beautiful smile, Our Superstar. Such a wonderful debut by @castingchhabra & @sanjanasanghi96 you are amazing in the film”, tweeted actor Rajkummar Rao.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s “Dil Bechara” breaks record, becomes the top rated Indian film on IMDb. Not sure if it is sad or great. The actor who was pleading of his fans to watch his films is at the top after his death. If only people didn’t have to die to gain love and acceptance”, tweeted Sonam Mahajan.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Prime Minister Modi

Headlines

India in a better position in fighting Covid, says Modi

Image os people driving through rain

Headlines

Over 100 dead, 25 lakh affected in Assam floods

Image of a person's hand with an iinjection being given

Headlines

August is the trial date for Covid-19 vaccine

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

One in five people infected by Coronavirus in Delhi

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism and Head banging

Get-hooked

Understanding Headaches in Children with Autism

Get-hooked

How to help a person with autism feel calm

Get-hooked

#BeingMom - What makes Nalini Srivastava such a power mom?