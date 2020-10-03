Disability at Daan Utsav, drawing tool for blind students and other trending stories on Newz Hook – 28 September to 3 October

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories taht were most shared and liked by our readers.

Kargil War veteran and blade runner Major D P Singh‘s struggles to get a FASTag for his vehicle struck a chord with many readers. Major Singh took to social media to share his harassment and found support from many people, including Former Indian Army Chief Ved Malik.

Driving licenses are granted to people who are deaf and hard of hearing in many countries. In India, however, this remains a challenge despite the government giving the go ahead as far back as 2016. A survey by Ola Mobility Institute and V-shesh looked into the reasons for this.

Ad we started our October campaign Empowering Girl Child with a feature on Priya Ramakrishnan, Founder, Janani Educational and Cultural Charitable Society in Kerala.

Great news for students with blindness and low vision. Many of them are discouraged from pursuing mathematics, specifically geometry, given its visual nature. Developer Paul D’Souza is out to change that with his drawing tool Roulette.

And finally the festival of giving https://newzhook.com/story/daan-utsav-festival-of-giving-givingtuesday-amar-seva-sangam-help-the-blind-foundation-india-generosity-run-disabled-people-disabilities/ is here and people with disabilities are at the forefront in a big way this year.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com.