Disability Certificate Issuance System is a victim of corona infection, needy circling Dhanbad CS office

In Dhanbad, certificates are made at the government level for the differently-abled at 2 places. First, through the Medical Board in the Office of the Civil Surgeon, the certificate of disabled people is made. In the second Red Cross Society building, certificates are made for disabled people.

For the last one and a half years, the certificate of disabled people is not being made in the Civil Surgeon’s office regarding corona infection. The needy are facing a lot of difficulty due to non-issuance of disability certificate. Alam, about 200 applications are lying in the department. Every day the needy are coming and taking information about it. Most of the money is being troubled by the handicapped people who live in far flung areas. Here Civil Surgeon Dr Shyam Kishore Kant told that soon the medical board will be started. For this the guidance of Headquarters is being taken.

Certificates are made for the disabled people at the government level at 2 places in the district. First, through the Medical Board in the Office of the Civil Surgeon, the certificate of disabled people is made. In the second Red Cross Society building, certificates are made for disabled people. In October in the Red Cross Society, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, a board for persons with disabilities was put up. Since then the board has not been installed yet. At the same time, the board has not been set up even once in one and a half years in the Civil Surgeon’s office. Certificates related to bone diseases, eye diseases, mental diseases, nose ear throat diseases etc. are made for the disabled.

15000 disabled people are getting pension in Dhanbad

At present, monthly pension is being given to fifteen thousand differently abled people by the Social Welfare Department in Dhanbad. 1000 is being provided to these differently abled people under the Swami Vivekananda Yojana. This is the reason why people with disabilities are making rounds of departments to make certificates. There is a provision to provide government facilities to people with more than 40 percent disability from the government level. Persons with disabilities below 40 percent do not get government facilities.

