Trending Stories on NewzHook – 17 to 21 August

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Good news for students with disabilities coming this week. The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) launched NCERT audiobooks on its official website at ciet.nic.in and the e-pathshala mobile app. Students from primary sections to class 12th can access these audiobooks online.

Dr Vikrant Sirohi, a doctor with disability, was felicitated for his role in helping patients during the coronavirus pandemic by the Roorkee administration with the award of Corona Yoddha (Warrior). Dr Sirohi, who has polio, has chosen to treat patients taking huge risks when he could have availed of the central government exemption granted to disabled employees.

Google Duo has rolled out Captions for Messages, a new feature that is great from an accessibility point of view for everyone, regardless of disability. There are now captions for video and audio messages on Android, iOS.

NGO Aasman Foundation came up with a unique inclusive dance video last weekend on eve of the 73rd Independence Day. Five women wheelchair usersfrom Kerala and Karnataka have won hearts of viewers with their beautiful moves.

And staying with music, read about Karthik Kumar, a singer with autism who has shot to fame through the Zee TV show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

This is all for this week's trending stories.

