Trending stories on NewzHook – 3 to 7 August

Lots of news in the disability space this week. Let’s start with the good. Some relief for parents of Ayaan Zaffar, the 11-year-old visually impaired child from Srinagar who was physically disabled in a bus accident last year while inside his school. Ayaan’s parents are seeking justice and their petition will be heard by the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) next week.

August is Spinal Atrophy Awareness (SMA) Month and through the month we are focusing on stories of people living with the condition. We started the series with Ranjini from Trivandrum who makes paper products for a living.

Staying with SMA, Kerala has a month-long campaign planned which brings together celebrities and NGOs. Malayalam superstar and leading actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is among those supporting this important campaign.

Parents of children with disabilities in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the state government’s decision to enforce the Class 10 board exams on students taking them privately. This comes as rude shock as the government had earlier said board exams were cancelled. This new decision will hit disabled students especially hard.

Staying with education, visually impaired teachers in Rajasthan state government schools have sought permission to conduct online classes from home instead of traveling to school. They say that traveling exposes them to the risk of coronavirus and their fears have grown after a blind teacher in rural Jaipur died due to Covid-19.

