Trending Stories on NewzHook – 25 to 29 May

Ankit Agarwal, the disabled Indian student is finally back home from the United Kingdom but his ordeal is not over. Ankit, who has muscular dystrophy, has been put up in a quarantine centre that is not wheelchair accessible and he is completely dependent on his mother to even go to the washroom. A NewzHook exclusive.

The plight of migrants desperately making their way home is still dominating the news. Among the stories to touch everyone’s hearts was that of 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari. She cycled over 1,200 kilometres home with her disabled dad to get back home. Her story hit international headlines with people sharing her story.

In a welcome move, the Tamil Nadu state government has started a pilot project to make transparent face masks to make communication easier for deaf and hard of hearing people. The government has tied up with face mask manufacturers and the initiative has got a good response.

And in a major setback for India’s disability rights movement, Sailen Chowdhury died this week at a nursing home in Hooghly, West Bengal. Sailenda’s commitment to the issues faced by the poor and marginalised disabled people was an abiding one. He was the first to moot the idea of a universal identity card for people with disabilities that would be valid across India. NewzHook spoke to comrades and students of Sailenda to put together this tribute.

