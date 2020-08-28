Trending Stories on NewzHook – 24 to 28 August

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Good news coming from Telangana where the High Court passed an order asking the state government to make all Covid centres and hospitals disabled-friendly.

For the first time in India, a separate academy for disabled cricketers will be set up in Kolkata. Called Straight Drive Cricket Academy, this will be an inclusive academy for blind, deaf and physically disabled cricketers supported by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

And from Kerala the Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja has said disabled people will get four percent reservation in appointments through the state’s employment exchange.

In an important announcement, the Union Food Ministry said that all state governments and union territories must provide subsidised food grains to all eligible disabled people under the National Food Security Act.

And finally the Tamil Nadu state education board has gone ahead and released the Class 10 board exam schedule for students appearing privately. This is despite widespread protests and appeals from parents of children with disabilities who are most affected.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

