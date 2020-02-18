Disabled people gather in Bengaluru to demand hike in disability pension

Over 300 disabled people from across Karnataka protested against the state government for not hiking the disability pension amount. According to the protestors, the meagre amount that they receive is not sufficient to meet their needs and requirements.

Thirty-one-year-old Rajesh* (name changed) is a wheelchair user from Mathkur, a small village over 30 kms away from Bengaluru. Rajesh met with an accident a few years ago and damaged his spinal cord. Supporting his family has been a struggle since then, he says. The disability pension of ₹ 1,000 he says is far too low. Rajesh was among the over 300 disabled people gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to demand for a higher amount.

Many struggles faced by disabled people

Currently, the Karnataka government provides a pension of ₹ 1400 for people with 75% disability and more. For those below 70% disability, the amount provided is ₹ 1000. The amount, says the community, is far too low.

We have been pushing for a higher disability pension amount since past many years. But concerned officers are not paying any attention to it. In fact, even the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is not rightly implemented in the state. Government departments are refusing to listen to needs of disabled people. There are thousands of disabled people in the state who are struggling without any money. That is why the government must increase the pension amount. – Dilip Kumar, Wheelchair user

A protest for the right cause

The protest was attended by over 300 disabled people from across Karnataka. They beat all odds and obstacles to attend the event that was held at Freedom Park in the city last week. All the protestors could be seen peacefully moving ahead on their wheelchairs, and some with their crutches.

The protestors also demanded implementation of the various provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 RPWD Act, 2016 in Karnataka without further delay. Chandrasekhar P from the Karnataka State Disabled and Caregivers Federation has been quoted saying to The Times of India, “It is not easy for us to travel and come to a big city like Bengaluru. So, if these people are doing it, it is because they have no other option. The government should listen to us”.

Also Read: