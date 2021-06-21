  • Disability Yoga – Check out these online classes for disabled people

Logos of the five YouTube channels on disabled yoga
It’s International Day of Yoga today! Everyone can do yoga. Yoga is beneficial for people with disabilities or chronic health conditions. Each pose can be modified or adapted to meet the needs of every disabled person. We bring you five online disability yoga classes on YouTube that are suited to people with a range of needs.

Just because a physical disability comes in the way of doing a certain pose does not mean you cannot do yoga. There are many schools of yoga and all of them cater to individuals with disabilities in some way or the other. Many yoga asanas or poses can be modified or adapted to suit people’s specific needs, Yoga can actually help physically disabled people immensely through meditation and stretching.

Here’s a look at some online disability yoga classes on YouTube that are great for physical and mental well-being.

Yoga On the Path Towards Wellness

This YouTube channel by Yoga On The Path focuses on healing asanas or postures for wheelchair users as well as those living with chronic pain. There are also reclining restorative yoga tutorials for people who are confined to the beds.

Check out this tutorial for people with limited mobility.

YOGATX

This channel has yoga videos from many famous instructors as well as several useful disability yoga tutorials. There are also tutorials for people recovering from sciatica and anxiety.

Check out this Chair Yoga tutorial for disabled people targeting beginners.

eHowFitness

This inclusive fitness channel has a range of videos targeting disabled people. If you are a disabled person looking to strengthen your stomach muscles, there’s. dedicated video helping you do that as well.

Check out this Hatha Yoga tutorial for disabled people.

National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability

The NCHPAD, which works towards promoting the health and wellness of people with disabilities in the United States has a range of disability yoga tutorials on its YouTube channel. From breathing techniques to adaptive yoga classes for kids, the tutorials cater to people with different needs.

Check out this disability yoga class for kids

YogaJP

This channel is by Yoga Vista, a community of yoga practitioners who teach yoga that is gentle, safe and effective. There are many fun disability yoga tutorials here including chair yoga dancing! There are inclusive classes as well with disabled and non-disabled people doing yoga.

Check out this video on disco chair yoga dance!

On this International Day of Yoga, make a pledge to stay fit in the mind and body. Check out these disability yoga classes on YouTube!

Also Read:

