#DisabilityInfluencers – Know the Power of Social Media

Through January in our campaign #DisabilityInfluencers, we brought to you stories of young disabled people who are using social media in creative and powerful ways to change attitudes towards disability and disabled people.

We kicked off the campaign with the beautiful and charming Chandni Nair, a pharmacy student from Bengaluru who uses TikTok to display her acting skills and give motivational talks. “I do not want sympathies from anyone because I I am a disabled person”, says this aspiring doctor. “So I only show my face. I believe we all have equal opportunities”.

Pulkit Sharma aka The Boy on Batmobile has a point of view and is not afraid to express it! Pulkit uses various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He started off wanting to entertain family and friends and before he knew it had attracted quite a following! “I do not want sympathy. Batman drove the Batmobile. My wheelchair is my Batmobile”, says Pulkit.

Taking up causes important for disabled

From tough road safety laws to greater political accountability on disability matters Delhi University student Pratishtha Deveshwar is among the visible faces in the disability space. Pratishtha uses Twitter effectively to draw attention to accessibility issues and to make the point that disabled people have fun and look beautiful too. “Disabled people have been silenced far too long. They have to find their voices, and, in this scenario, it is important for me to speak up”. Strong words filled with conviction!



And not to forget the feisty Preetha Thonakkal. This entrepreneur uses TikTok to change attitudes towards disabled people and create awareness. Since she discovered the power of TikTok last year, Preetha has been unstoppable. She plans to put up 100 Facebook inspiring posts over 100 days. “I want to focus more on disabilities and awareness which I hope to do in the next few days using the power of social media. The posts are going to be my life experiences”.

Powerful influencers worth keep a track of.

Also Read: