#InclusionChamps – ‘Want to create entrepreneurs from disabled community’, says Ravindra Singh, Winner, Universal Design Award 2020

Ravindra Singh’s mission is to build an ecosystem for people with disabilities and the elderly. An endeavour that led him to develop myUDAAN, technology driven social impact start-up that brings accessibility and independence to people’s doorsteps.

Putting the ability in disability is the stated mission of Ravindra Singh, the man behind myUDAAN, a technology driven social impact start-up that aims to solve the mobility problems experienced by people with disabilities and the elderly.

Ravindra has won the NCPEDP- Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2020 in the category of persons with disabilities who have created an impact in accessibility and universal design across areas like built environment, transport infrastructure, service provision, to name a few.

As a person with disability, Ravindra decided to take the lead.

I am fortunate that my mentor Anil Pereira joined me in my quest. Together we are building an entire ecosystem for the disabled and elderly community. We are collaborating rather than competing with other players in this industry. A strong array of unique products, services and technology will set us apart. – Ravindra Singh, Winner, Universal Design Award 2020

Among their mobility products is the V Go that motorises any manual wheelchair to a motorised one. “My final goal”, says Ravindra, “is to create many entrepreneurs from the disability community. My effort is to bring accessibility and assistance to the community thru a single epicentre app”.

