Video of disabled boy playing cricket in India goes viral, wins hearts of Twitter users

The video of a disabled young boy playing cricket has gone viral on social media. Whereabouts of the boy is unknown. The video shared by Sudha Ramen IFS was re-tweeted by thousands of people on Twitter. Disabled cricketers in India appreciate the warm welcome given to the boy. But they also point out there is much more to be done in order to promote such talents.

When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge. This quote is apt for many aspiring disabled sportsmen who thinks that their options are limited. A recent video of a disabled young boy playing cricket with his peers is doing the rounds on social media. The boy, who must be around ten to twelve years old, can be seen running between wickets dragging his feet with a bat. So for those who think that a disability is a barrier to chase their dreams, this young boy proves otherwise. The video that is going viral was first shared by Sudha Ramen IFS on Twitter.

Para cricketers cheer for the disabled boy

Inspirational videos that do the rounds on social media are always a sight to behold. Especially, this latest one of the boy playing cricket. The face of this young boy is unclear. But it is known that they are playing it somewhere in India. The boy is seen wearing a green shirt and playing the game to his heart’s fill. What makes the video even more beautiful is to see the support given to him by his friends. Sharing the video, Sudha Ramen IFS tweeted, “Left me speechless! #DeterminedMind A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don’t like it. Got to see this in FB, would love to know the details of this boy”.

Shivprasad S is the vice-captain of Indian wheelchair cricket team. He is also the co-founder of Divyaang Myithri Sports Academy in Bengaluru that trains para sportsmen.

It is great that society is now appreciating young cricketers with disabilities. We always ensure to post such videos on our social media page so that people can get better awareness about disabled cricket. We believe in creating a career path for such aspiring cricketers. So it is not merely about encouraging. The actual work comes in promoting and supporting such talents. If we get to know anything about the boy in the video, we would like to support him and make him a part of our academy. Maybe he is the next big para cricketer who is going to bring laurels to India- Shivprasad S.

Sagar Gowda, member of Karnataka’s wheelchair cricket team says, “It is great that the boy has come out and played to his heart’s fill. But making the video viral and sharing it alone will not help the child or his passion for the game. People must come forward and support such children”.



Appreciation on social media

The video has already gotten over 6000 likes and 2000 tweets. The young boy in the video has definitely become a star overnight though his identity still remains unknown.

Twitter users re-tweeted the video. “Wow, love for the game transcends all limitations. It is also nice to see other kids have included the handicapped kid. Kids are so innocent”, tweeted S Sundar.

“Amazing..willing to.sponsor wheelchair or something he wants mam..plz.let me know”, tweeted Sundeep.

Many people came forward to offer sponsorship for the young boy. “No words to enough to describe the spirit of these kids. Willing to sponsor. Please share the details once known. Thank you for sharing such positive message”, tweeted Kannan Narayanan.

