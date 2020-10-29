Heart-warming scenes of disabled boy welcomed onboard for first flight will drive away weekday blues!

Parth, a young disabled boy who was flying for the first time, received a grand welcome to onboard by airline staffs. Videos of Parth being welcomed on-board with music and dance is doing rounds on social media and has received some heart-warming responses too.

Remember that first flight where you were thrilled to sit inside and gaze at the clouds? First flights are always about being anxious and excited. It was the same for little Parth, just like any other kid of his age. Diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy (MD), Parth took his first flight last week from Surat to Bengaluru. Staffs at IndiGo, the airline which he flew in, gave him a splendid surprise. If you have some weekday blues, this story is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Parth’s most memorable first flight

Diagnosed with MD at a young age, Parth, who looks to be around ten years old from videos, was flying for the first time in October. Due to his condition which affects the muscles, his mobility is limited and has other physical limitations too. Like any other kid of his age, he too dreamt of flying amidst the clouds. A ticket was booked for him to fly from Surat to Bengaluru.

When Parth reached the airport, a surprise awaited him. Staffs at IndiGo, the airlines in which he was flying, greeted him by singing, playing the guitar and dancing. Videos of the staffs dancing to super hit song ‘Mukkala’ has been doing rounds on social media.

Throughout the time, Parth, who has a shy smile on his face walks along with the staffs who escorts him to the boarding gate.

“The little boy received warm welcome by both airport & @IndiGo6E staff, who accompanied him with the tunes of guitar & surprised him with a dance gig before he boarded the plane. #AAI is glad to have made Parth feel special.Wishing him best of health. #AAICares, so does @IndiGo6E”, tweeted Airports Authority of India.

Social media reactions

The heart-warming gesture of IndiGo received a lot of praise on social media.

A former pilot Hardeep Singh tweeted, “What a gesture! V commendable. God bless the child”.

“Thank you for posting. Such a kind gesture. God bless the child”, tweeted Ankur Bal.

“kudos to all who made his wish full filled. Also to Indigo staff for entertaining him”, tweeted Nitin.

“Great gesture keep spreading smiles… god bless u dear Parth”, tweeted Richa Tandon.

