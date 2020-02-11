47 disabled couples get married at mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur

This weekend was special for over 47 disabled couples who got married at mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The event was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan, an NGO that empowers disabled people from across India.

Ramu Kumari and Ganpat from Pratapgarh dreamt of a grand wedding and settling down with a family. Both of them, who were disabled from childhood after being affected by polio, never thought of realizing their dreams. They always felt that a physical disability was an obstacle to settle down with a family. Both of them lost their fathers after which life became a struggle. Last Sunday was special to over 47 disabled couples like Ramu and Ganpat who got married at a mass wedding ceremony at Udaipur. The event was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), an NGO that works towards empowering disabled people.

Empowering the disabled community

The event became more special after all of them took a pledge against the dowry system. Some of them have undergone corrective surgery treatment and has been skilled through vocational training from NSS. The NGO also recruited a few of them by offering them jobs that fit their capacities to make them financially independent and employable.

We were both very disappointed as a couple and had lost all hope in settling down. Narayan Seva Sansthan has been a turning point in our lives where we found ourselves and a partner that suits best to lead a great life ahead. We wish to take this step forward and would like to set an example for couples to not take dowry and start a new phase in their lives. We say No to dowry- Ganpat.

Happy stories

Arvind and Sonam from Barabanki recently got married at a mass wedding ceremony organised by the NGO. “It is really tough to find a suitable life partner after so many physical problems and financial constraints. We are happy to get married now and hope to have a good life ahead together. We know it is not going to be easy. But together it is easy to climb every obstacle by holding hands”, says Sonam.

During the ceremony, all the participants were given household items and clothes along with blessings from thousands of people who gathered there.

Prashant Agarwal, President, NSS says, “Disabled people find it hard to get married due to financial constraints and physical difficulties. It was our social responsibility to fulfill their needs and offer them a solution to lead a normal life”.

Initiatives of NSS

Since 35 years, NSS has been working closely with the disabled community. They have empowered thousands of people with disabilities from across India.

Their many activities include artificial limb distribution, skill education, healthcare support, free food offering, talent nurturing and organising mass wedding ceremonies for disabled people.

Through World of Humanity Foundation, they also offer free corrective surgery, skill education and nurtures sports amongst disabled community.

