Deaf Welfare Foundation in Kerala support needy disabled families during COVID-19 lockdown

Members of Deaf Welfare Foundation

Kerala NGO Deaf Welfare Foundation, which is dedicated to the welfare of the deaf and hard of hearing community in and around Calicut, has come forward to support poor families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Access to essential goods and services is a major challenge during the lockdown period. This is especially true for the disabled community as important advisories are not accessible. People who are deaf and hard of hearing are doubly marginalised for lack of sign language interpreter facilities.

Kerala is among the few exceptions. The state has reached out to the disabled community in many ways. Yet, the poor disabled community face many challenges.

Recognising this, the Deaf Welfare Foundation (DWF), an NGO that supports the deaf and hard of hearing community in and around Calicut, donated essential supplies to 27 families in the Koduvally municipality and surrounding panchayats.

All the families that reached out to are needy and we supported them with the funds with the DWF. We distributed relief kits which contained rice, wheat flour, coconut oil, sugar, tea, etc. – A K Abdul Majeed, Director, Deaf Welfare Foundation

Deaf Welfare Foundation volunteers at the home of a needy family.
Volunteers of Deaf Welfare Foundation on a bike with food supplies.
Woman received food packets at her home.

The DWF regularly organises charity programmes regularly during festivals like Diwali, Onam and Ramzan as well as during times of crisis like the Kerala floods.

“We believe in equality of opportunities”, said M C Rafeeq, President, Deaf Welfare Foundation. “We aim at integrating the deaf community with the larger mainstream society morally, educationally, culturally and economically”.

