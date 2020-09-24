#InclusionChamps – Flexmotiv wins Universal Design Award 2020 for enabling pain-free mobility & independent living

Key to enable independent living and mobility for people with disabilities are easy to use and affordable assertive technology products. Something that Flexmotiv is enabling through its mobility aids, an endeavour that has won it the NCPEDP Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2020 .

Flexmotiv believes that disability should not disrupt the daily lives of people in anyway and works to make assistive technology a right for the elderly and people with physical disabilities.

A look at the range of products the company has developed tells you plenty about this commitment towards enabling independent living. A commitment that has won Flexmotiv the NCPEDP Mphasis Universal Design Awards 2020 in the category of companies or organisations who have taken up the cause of accessibility and universal design in areas like built environment, transport infrastructure, service provision, information and communication technology (ICT).

The award in an appreciation of our work and also motivation to do great work. When we got into this space of assistive technology many people scared us by saying its not as vibrant as automobiles. atold us People scared me when I got into the field. If you look at other fields like automobiles those are vibrant and this is not seen like that. – Srinivas Adepu, Chief Technology Officer Flexmotiv

Flexmotiv is supplying its products to orthopaedic hospitals as well as multi speciality hospitals around India. “The feedback is good and we are getting inquiries from abroad. We are soon launching a newer version of Flexmo, which is more durable”, says Srinivas.

Currently Flexmotiv has three products and these are available on Seniority. They will soon be available on Amazon as well. “We have filed a patent in the United States and Canada as well”, adds Srinivas.

Also Read: