  • Accessibility in Bihar elections, Amazon Echo Show 8 & other trending stories on Newz Hook -2 to 6 November

Accessibility in Bihar elections, Amazon Echo Show 8 & other trending stories on Newz Hook -2 to 6 November

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Bihar is holding its first state elections since the enactment of the Rights of Persons of Disabilities Act 2016 and all eyes are on how far the Election Commission of India has delivered on the accessibility front. Newz Hook had this ground report.

The Kerala government has launched a crucial welfare scheme for the disabled. The Kaivalya project aims to make disabled people independent by helping them start their own businesses.

Well known deaf actor Abhinaya who has over 45 films to her credit speaks about the worldwide digital release of her first English feature film One Little Finger later this month.

Our November campaign #FutureChamps focuses on children with disabilities. We started the series with a story on nine-year-old Mrudu from Trivandrum who has Brittle Bone Disease.

And finally don’t forget to check Amazon Echo Show 8 which extends the power of Alexa to people with disabilities.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Image of disabled woman selling fruits

Get-hooked

Begging for two years, now selling fruits, wheelchair user Rama Devi’s story is viral

lynn elizabeth thomas girl with dwarfism

Get-hooked

Love & support from family helped Lynn Elizabeth Thomas become an empowered woman

Swati Agrawal, Director IDIA

Get-hooked

People with Invisible Disabilities Need Visibility in Law & Policy – Guest Column by Swati Agrawal

image of girl with no hands

Get-hooked

Kerala High Court order helps Jilumol reach closer to her dreams of driving own car

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Pick festive gifts at amazing prices made at Utthan, a centre for people with mental disabilities

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - With 3 gold medals in debut national event, para shuttler Palak Kohli makes her mark in style

Parasports

“Nothing comes easy, you have to work for it” - My Take by Somjeet Singh, Captain, India Wheelchair Cricket Team

Get-hooked

Changing lives of disabled people for the better, the Swabhiman way