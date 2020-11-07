Accessibility in Bihar elections, Amazon Echo Show 8 & other trending stories on Newz Hook -2 to 6 November

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Bihar is holding its first state elections since the enactment of the Rights of Persons of Disabilities Act 2016 and all eyes are on how far the Election Commission of India has delivered on the accessibility front. Newz Hook had this ground report.

The Kerala government has launched a crucial welfare scheme for the disabled. The Kaivalya project aims to make disabled people independent by helping them start their own businesses.

Well known deaf actor Abhinaya who has over 45 films to her credit speaks about the worldwide digital release of her first English feature film One Little Finger later this month.

Our November campaign #FutureChamps focuses on children with disabilities. We started the series with a story on nine-year-old Mrudu from Trivandrum who has Brittle Bone Disease.

And finally don’t forget to check Amazon Echo Show 8 which extends the power of Alexa to people with disabilities.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language