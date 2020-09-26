Trending Stories on NewzHook – 21 to 25 September

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Class 10 board exams for disabled private students started in Tamil Nadu this week and it was an anxious and stressed filled experience. NewzHook has been tracking the story closely bringing you updates of developments.

The NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards for 2020 have been announced and we have been profiling the winners for you. Do track NewzHook to know more about these achievers who come from different fields. Among the winners is Raghavendra Peri who won the award in category A.

Meet Indian origin Malaysian Shalini Devi Ganesan, Just 22 years old she has her own YouTube channel where she experiments with Indian and Malaysian delicacies.

TogetherWeCan, a prominent parent support group from Kerala, has launched a series where people from all walks of life can talk about mental health issues.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com.

